NNPC Allays Fear Over Plan By Tanker Drivers To Leave Oil Depots

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) has asked Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petrol as the nation faces a total lockdown

The corporation says it has adequate stock of petrol to meet local demand for sixty days if it fails to import

NNPC group managing director, Mele Kyari, addressing a news conference in Abuja, says the agency will ensure that there will be no scarcity of petrol

Kyari explains that NNPC is in talks with top officials of national association of road transport owners who ordered tanker drivers to vacate the oil depots to stop the spread of covid 19 virus

The NNPC group managing director, however, says for now, loading of petrol is still ongoing at the various depots of the corporation nationwide to ensure supply of petrol.

