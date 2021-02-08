NMA Wants More Doctors In Ogun Public Hospitals

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says it worried over the high workload of medical doctors and other health workers in Ogun State Public Hospitals
The association wants the state government to recruit more doctors, nurses and other health workers to reduce the rising workload in the hospitals
Chairman of NMA in the state, Doctor Ogunlaja Oladayo, says the rising workload is a major challenge facing doctors in the state’s public hospitals
Oladayo, speaking in an interview with Rockcity FM correspondent, Busola Adegbite, recalls that the last major recruitment of doctors by the state government was in January 2019, during when doctors and nurses were engaged
Late 2020, the NMA chairman says the Abiodun administration also recruited a few medical consultants, and senior registrars, but says they were still inadequate
The NMA chairman commends the Abiodun administration for embarking on the renovation and upgrading of the primary healthcare centres in local government areas, as well as the upgrading of general hospitals Oladayo, however, says that NMA will prefer a comprehensive renovation and upgrading of public hospitals, as well as more investment in the public health sector
