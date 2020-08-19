Nigerian medical association (NMA) says 14 of its members had died of Covid-19 as at early this month in the course of their duties

Other health workers, according to the association, also died from the virus

NMA chairman of the association, Doctor Jide Onyekwelu, announced this at the training of medical doctors on Covid-19 infection, prevention and control technique on Awka

He explains that the 14 doctors died of the virus while treating patients in their various hospitals nationwide

According to him, as at August 6, a total of one thousand and 27 medical doctors were exposed to the virus, out of which 319 tested positive

Onyekwelu adds that out of the 319 doctors who tested positive to the virus, 63 recovered, while the remaining 14 died

