Nine persons, including two children, have been burnt to death in a ghastly Autocrash on the Sagamu-Ore expressway in Ogun State
Three persons were also injured in the accident, in which a commercial bus exploded while in motion
The accident Occurred on Thursday afternoon at Ijebu Ife section of the expressway
Ten persons, according to the federal road safety corps (FRSC), were rescued from the burning bus, conveying 19 passengers from one of the eastern states to Lagos
FRSC sector commander, Clement Oladele, says the ill-fated bus belongs to de-modern transport company, and was conveying apart from the; passengers, some chemical products which were inflammable
The bus, according to FRSC commander, stopped several times before the accident to fix its faulty fuel pump and fuel tank
The spark from the faulty fuel tank and fuel pump was believed to be responsible for the tragic incident.
