Nine Burnt To Death In Auto Crash At Ijebu Ife

Home Nine Burnt To Death In Auto Crash At Ijebu Ife

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Nine Burnt To Death In Auto Crash At Ijebu Ife

Nine persons, including two children, have been burnt to death in a ghastly Autocrash on the Sagamu-Ore expressway in Ogun State

Three persons were also injured in the accident, in which a commercial bus exploded while in motion

The accident Occurred on Thursday afternoon at Ijebu Ife section of the expressway

Ten persons, according to the federal road safety corps (FRSC), were rescued from the burning bus, conveying 19 passengers from one of the eastern states to Lagos

FRSC sector commander, Clement Oladele, says the ill-fated bus belongs to de-modern transport company, and was conveying apart from the; passengers, some chemical products which were inflammable

The bus, according to FRSC commander, stopped several times before the accident to fix its faulty fuel pump and fuel tank

The spark from the faulty fuel tank and fuel pump was believed to be responsible for the tragic incident.

 

READ ALSO]Amotekun:Yoruba Elders Says Malami’s Comment Provocative

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account