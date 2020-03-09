Nigeria’s Thermal Power Plants Shut By Gas Shortage

Most of Nigeria’s major power stations have either reduced or not generating power, because of critical shortage of gas.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says as a results of this, the power outage being experienced nationwide will last for ten days.

TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement says that gas fired plants are either not generating or generating below their capacities, due to the challenges of gas supply.

The power plants not generating power at the moment, according to her, include the Olorunsogo near Abeokuta, the Sapele, the Ihovbor, and the Azura Edo power plants.

Those generating below their capacities are Egbin, Delta, Geregu, Alaoji, Omotosho, Odukpani, Omoku and Okpai power plants.

Ndidi explains that the development had reduced supply to the electricity distribution companies, as the power plants operators complain of gas pipeline challenges and processing maintenance by the gas producing companies

