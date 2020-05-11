Nigeria’s Four Refineries Idle Since June 2019

Nigeria Refineries Idle:

All Nigeria’s four refineries have not produced a litre of petrol and diesel since January this year

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) made this known in its latest report on refined products in its refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna

The implication is that Nigeria is importing all the Fifty million litres of petrol it is consuming daily

According to the report, the last time the four refineries produced refined products was in May 2019

NNPC blamed the dormancy in the refineries on the ongoing rehabilitation of the facilities.

