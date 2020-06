Nigeria’s external reserves have exceeded $36 billion

The reserves hit the level for the first time since last March 17

It has been on the rise since last April 29, when it was $33.42 billion

The recent surge in the external reserves has been attributed to the rise in the price of crude oil in the past days in the global market

The central bank of Nigeria recently unified the exchange rate at n400 to a dollar, but N450 in the parallel foreign exchange market.

YOU MAY ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter