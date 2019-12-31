The presidency has dismissed the claim that Nigeria is facing a debt crisis.

Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, addressing newsmen in Abuja asks Nigerians to ignore those he called scaremonger for raising unnecessary dust over the debt profile.

The minister explains that Nigeria’s debt profile is highly exaggerated by critics of the Buhari administration.

Mohammed also says that Buhari has ordered the restriction of foreign trips by ministers to twice in a quarter or eight in a year.

Buhari, according to him also orders that no minister must travel with more than four aides, while officials below the minister rank are entitled to two aides.

The minister also says that the president has directed that estacode collected by f-officials on trips outside their stations should no longer be calculated on an hourly basis.

