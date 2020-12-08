Nigeria’s Covid Infection On The Rise

Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 infection is still on the rise and spreading, with 390 new cases recorded on Monday in Abuja and 20 states

Abuja tops the infection table with 89 cases, followed by Gombe and Kaduna states with 62 cases each

Lagos state followed with 35 cases, Kwara (15), Borno (13), Nasarawa and Rivers (10), Bauchi and Ogun (8 each), Osun, Bayelsa and Kano (7 each), as well as six each in Edo and Taraba states

Also, Ekiti and Nasarawa states recorded five cases each, Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (3), and one in Sokoto state

As at Monday, Nigeria’s total case of the Covid 19 had risen to 69,645, out of which 64,947 had been successfully treated The death of Covid 19 patients also jumped to one thousand and 181, following the new death of two patients on Monday

