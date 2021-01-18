Nigeria’s Covid Cases Crosses 40,000

Nigeria’s confirmed Covid 19 cases crossed 40,000 mark on Sunday with 1,444 new cases in Abuja and 21 states
Lagos state continues to top the infection table with 901 new cases, Plateau (136), Kaduna (57) Abuja (54), Ebonyi (53) and 52 in Akwa Ibom state
Nasarawa state also posted 32 new cases, Osun (29), Ogun (28), Imo and Oyo (16 each) Edo (15), Kano (14), rivers (10) Ekiti (7), and six in Borno state
Also, Abia state has four cases, Benue and Yobe (4 each), Kebbi 3 and two in Anambra state The new cases have shot up Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 110,387, out of which 1,431 had died and 89,317 had been treated and discharged
