Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 infection, since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria last February

The new 745 infections from 20 states are higher than 673 recorded last May 30

The new infection raised Nigeria’s total figure to 18,480 on Thursday night

Again, Lagos State is far ahead of others with 280 new cases, followed by Oyo with 103, Ebonyi (72), Abuja (60), Imo (46), Edo (34), and Delta (33) Rivers (25) and 23 in Kaduna State

Other states such as Ondo also recorded 16, Katsina (12), Kano (10), Bauchi (8), Borno (7), Kwara (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto and Enugu (2 each), while Yobe, Osun and Nasarawa recorded one each

So far, 475 had died from the virus, while 6,307 had been discharged

Meanwhile, presidential Covid-19 task force has warned Nigerians are now more likely to contract the virus than ever before

The task force national coordinator, Doctor Sani Aliyu, says Nigerians must now take responsibilities for their protection from being attacked by the virus

Aliyu speaking at the daily Covid-19 briefing in Abuja explains that the lockdown was relaxed not because Nigeria is out of the danger of the pandemic

The relaxation of the lockdown, according to him, is to sustain the livelihood of individuals and the Nigerian economy

Also, health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire warns that the frightening increase in the Covid-19 cases is a danger signal for Nigeria

The danger is more potent, according to him, as rainy season about to peak, and several symptoms associated with Covid-19 will start surfacing

He explains that most of those killed so far by the disease are people above the age of 50, or those having underlying health issues such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and cancer

According to him, such category of people should limit their exposure to risk by staying at homes, or large gatherings such as markets, worship centres.

