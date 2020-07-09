Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 684

Death toll from Covid-19 in Nigeria has hits 684, with 15 deaths recorded from various isolation centres on Wednesday

Also, Nigeria’s total cases of the virus crossed 30,000 with 460 new infections recorded in Abuja and 2o states on Wednesday

Nigeria centre for disease control puts the total figure of Covid-19 cases at 30,249 on Wednesday night

Out of the 460 new cases, Lagos State retains its status as Nigeria’s epicentre of the virus with 150 infections, followed by Rivers with 49, Oyo (43) Delta (26) and 20 each in Anambra and Kano states

Also, plateau records 18 new cases, Edo (14), Bayelsa (13), Osun (12), Kwara (10), Borno (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (6), Imo (4), Bauchiand Gombe (3 each), Niger 92) and one in Adamawa State

Total number of Covid-19 patients discharged so far after successful treatment is 12,273

