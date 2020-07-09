Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 684

Home Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 684

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, 0

Death toll from Covid-19 in Nigeria has hits 684, with 15 deaths recorded from various isolation centres on Wednesday

Also, Nigeria’s total cases of the virus crossed 30,000 with 460 new infections recorded in Abuja and 2o states on Wednesday

Nigeria centre for disease control puts the total figure of Covid-19 cases at 30,249 on Wednesday night

Out of the 460 new cases, Lagos State retains its status as Nigeria’s epicentre of the virus with 150 infections, followed by Rivers with 49, Oyo (43) Delta (26) and 20 each in Anambra and Kano states

Also, plateau records 18 new cases,  Edo (14), Bayelsa (13), Osun (12), Kwara (10), Borno (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (6), Imo (4), Bauchiand Gombe (3 each), Niger 92) and one in Adamawa State

Total number of Covid-19 patients discharged so far after successful treatment is 12,273

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account