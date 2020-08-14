Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths close To 1,000 Marks

Covid-19 related deaths in Nigeria now close to 1,000 marks, as ten new deaths were recorded on Thursday

The ten new deaths have raised to 966, the death toll from the virus, since its outbreak in Nigeria last February

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide on Thursday, was low, compared to the figures of Tuesday and Wednesday

National Coordinator of presidential Covid-19 task force, Doctor Sani Aliyu, however, attributes the low cases being recorded in the past days, on fewer tests in most of the states

Out of a total of 373 new cases recorded on Thursday, Lagos again led other states with 69 infections, Osun (41), Kaduna (40), Abuja (35), plateau (22), rivers (19) as well as 17 each in Kano and Ondo states

Also, Ogun state recorded 15 new cases, Abia (14), Gombe (12), Imo (9), Enugu (7), Kwara (6), Delta (5), Niger (2) and one each in Borno, Bauchi, and Nasarawa States

Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases of the virus was 48,116b as at Thursday night, out of which 34,309 had been discharged after successful treatment of the virus

