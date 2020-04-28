Nigeria’s Covid 19 Confirmed Cases Now 1,723

Confirmed Covid 19 cases has continued to surge in Nigeria, with spread of the deadly virus to four more states on Sunday

The spread of the virus to Ebonyi, Kebbi, Bayelsa and Taraba states, raised Nigeria’s total figure to 1,273 on Sunday night

Lagos as usual, records the highest cases of 43, followed by Sokoto with eight, Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), Abuja (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), and two in Osun State

Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Kebbi states also records one case each

Out of the 1,273 cases had been discharged after successful treatment, while 40 had died in the process

 

