Nigeria’s Covid-19 Closes to 42,000 with 868 Deaths

Nigeria’s daily Covid-19 infection moved closer to 42,000 on Tuesday, with 624 new cases reported in Abuja and 17 states

Out of a total of 624 new cases recorded on Tuesday, Lagos has 212 infections, Oyo (69), Niger (49), Kano and Osun (37), Abuja (35), and Plateau States with 34 cases

Gombe State also has 33 new cases, Edo (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7) Ondo (5), Kaduna (4), and two in Nasarawa State

As at Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 discharged after successful treatment rose to 18,764, while 868 died in the process.

