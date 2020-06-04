Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Now 11,166

More 348 confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, increasing Nigeria’s total infection to 11,166

Lagos state was credited by the Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) with 163 new cases, trailed by Abuja with 76 cases, rivers (21) and Ebonyi with 23 new cases

Delta, Nasarawa and Niger States recorded eight cases each, Enugu (6), Edo, Ekiti, Gombe and Bauchi (five each), Benue (4), as well as two new cases in Ogun State

One new cases were also recorded in Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra States

Death toll from covid-19 infections is now 315, with only one death which was recorded on Wednesday

Also, 90 covid-19 were discharged on Wednesday from the various isolation centres, raising to 3,329 the number of those successfully treated of the virus.

YOU MAY ALSO READ Bauchi Dep. Gov Tests Positive For Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter