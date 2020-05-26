Nigeria’s Covid 19 Cases Hit 7,839, With New 313 Infections

Nigeria’s new cases of Covid 19 has risen to 7,839, with 313 new infections on Sunday

Lagos state continued to top the new covid 19 cases chart with 148, Abuja (36), Rivers (27), edo (19), Kano (13), and Ogun with new 12 cases

Others are, Ebonyi with new 11 cases, while Nasarawa and delta states recorded eight cases each

Oyo state also recorded seven new cases, plateau (6), Kaduna (5), kwara (4), Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa (3 each), Niger (2) and one in Anambra state

The top ten in total covid 19 cases recorded so far, is lagos state with 3,505 cases, Kano (896), Abuja (505), Katsina (308), Borno (250), Jigawa 241), Oyo (240), Bauchi (232),Ogun (231), and 191 in Edo state.

