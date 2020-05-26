Nigeria’s Covid 19 Cases Hit 7,839, With New 313 Infections

Home Nigeria’s Covid 19 Cases Hit 7,839, With New 313 Infections

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , , , , 0

Nigeria’s new cases of Covid 19 has risen to 7,839, with 313 new infections on Sunday

Lagos state continued to top the new covid 19 cases chart with 148, Abuja (36), Rivers (27), edo (19), Kano (13), and Ogun with new 12 cases

Others are, Ebonyi with new 11 cases, while Nasarawa and delta states recorded eight cases each

Oyo state also recorded seven new cases, plateau (6), Kaduna (5), kwara (4), Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa (3 each), Niger (2) and one in Anambra state

The top ten in total covid 19 cases recorded so far, is lagos state with 3,505 cases, Kano (896), Abuja (505), Katsina (308), Borno (250), Jigawa 241), Oyo (240), Bauchi (232),Ogun (231), and 191 in Edo state.

 

READ ALSO]Covid 19 Tightens Grip On Nigeria With 226 New Infections

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account