Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Exceeds 25,000

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria crossed 25,000 on Monday, with 566 new infections in Abuja and 19 states, as President Buhari further relaxed the eased covid19 lockdown of the country

The new infections increased Nigeria’s total cases to 25,133 as at Monday night, according to the Nigeria centre for disease control

Lagos state again recorded 166 of the new infections, Oyo (66), Delta (53), Ebonyi (43), Plateau (34), Ondo (32), Abuja (26), Ogun (25) and Edo State with 24 new cases

Imo state also has 15 new cases, Bayelsa 913), Benue (12), Gombe, Kaduna and Kano (11 cases each), Osun (8), Nasarawa (7), Borno (5) while Katsina and Anambra recorded two cases each

As at Monday night, Nigeria had recorded 573 deaths from Covid-19 related health conditions, while 9,402 survived treatment for the virus, and had been discharged##

Meanwhile, the presidential task force had said that plans to impose precision lockdown of hot spots of the virus transmission across the country

18 local government areas, according to the Task Force Chairman, Boss Mustapha, had been identified as driving the fresh wave of the virus transmission.

