Nigeria’s confirmed covid-19 cases had crossed 10,000 mark, as 307 new infections were recorded on Sunday
The total figure of covid-19 cases in Nigeria as at Sunday night, according to Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) was 10,162
Lagos state still lead others in new infections, with 188 cases, followed by Abuja with 44, Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5)and three from Kano state
Other states with new cases are delta which recorded three infections, while Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi have two cases each
Plateau state and Kwara states also have one case each
The death toll from the pandemic in the country hits 287 from 273 on Saturday
Also, the number of those discharged from isolation centres also increased to 2,856