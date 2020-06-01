Nigeria’s confirmed covid-19 cases had crossed 10,000 mark, as 307 new infections were recorded on Sunday

The total figure of covid-19 cases in Nigeria as at Sunday night, according to Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) was 10,162

Lagos state still lead others in new infections, with 188 cases, followed by Abuja with 44, Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5)and three from Kano state

Other states with new cases are delta which recorded three infections, while Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi have two cases each

Plateau state and Kwara states also have one case each

The death toll from the pandemic in the country hits 287 from 273 on Saturday

Also, the number of those discharged from isolation centres also increased to 2,856

