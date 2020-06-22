Nigeria’s Covid 19 Cases Crosses 20,000 Mark

Nigeria’s Covid 19 cases has crossed 20,000 mark, as 436 new infections were recorded in Abuja and 17 states, on Sunday

According to the Nigeria centre for disease control, Nigeria’s total cases as at Sunday night, was 20,214

Also, the death toll from the virus hits 518, with new 12 deaths recorded on Sunday

Lagos state recorded 169 out of the new 436 infections on Sunday, Oyo (52), plateau (32), Imo (29) and Kaduna with 28 cases

Enugu and Anambra states also recorded new 18 cases, Bauchi (17), Bayelsa (14), rivers (8), Kano and Osun ( 6 each), Edo and Benue (5 each), Adamawa (3), Borno (2) while Ekiti Andabia state recorded one case each

