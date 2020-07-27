Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 40,000

Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 infections exceeded 40,000 on Sunday with 555 new cases recorded in Abuja and 17 states

The 552 new cases, according to Nigeria centre for disease control on Sunday night, raised to 40,532 the total number of Nigeria’s cases

Lagos continues to top the table, followed by Kano with 65 cases and Ogun state with 57 cases

Others such as plateau state recorded 54 new cases, Oyo (53), Benue (43), Abuja (30), Ondo (18), Kaduna (16), Akwa Ibom and Gombe (13 each), Rivers (12), and nine in Ekiti state

Also, Osun state recorded eight new cases, Cross River (3), Borno and Edo (2 each) as well as one in Bayelsa State

Top five states on Nigeria’s total infection chart are Lagos with 14,456 cases, Abuja (2,387), Oyo (2,570), Edo (2,167), and rivers with 1,652

As at Sunday, the death toll from Covid-19 had hit 858, while those who survived Treatment for the virus totalled 17,374.

