Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 27,000

Home Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 27,000

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, , 0
Nigeria’s Covid-19

For the second day running, Nigeria recorded over 600 Covid-19 infections in a single day in Abuja and 18 states

The 626 new infections, according to Nigeria centre for disease control, pushes Nigeria’s total confirmed case of the deadly virus to 27,110 as on Thursday night

Lagos state tops the new infection chart with 193 cases, followed by Abuja with 85 cases, Oyo (41), Edo (38), Kwara (34), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Ondo (28), Rivers (26), and Osun State with 21 cases

Akwa Ibom and Delta States also recorded 18 new cases each, Enugu (15), Kaduna (13), plateau (11), Borno (8), Bauchi (7), Adamawa (5), Gombe (4), and one case in Sokoto State.

As at Thursday night, 10 thousand and 810 Covid-19 patients had been discharged, while 616 had died

The top five states on the total Covid-19 infection table are Lagos State credited 10,823 cases, Abuja (two thousand and 20), Oyo (1,432) Kano (1,257) and Edo State with 1,203 cases

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account