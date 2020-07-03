Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 27,000

For the second day running, Nigeria recorded over 600 Covid-19 infections in a single day in Abuja and 18 states

The 626 new infections, according to Nigeria centre for disease control, pushes Nigeria’s total confirmed case of the deadly virus to 27,110 as on Thursday night

Lagos state tops the new infection chart with 193 cases, followed by Abuja with 85 cases, Oyo (41), Edo (38), Kwara (34), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Ondo (28), Rivers (26), and Osun State with 21 cases

Akwa Ibom and Delta States also recorded 18 new cases each, Enugu (15), Kaduna (13), plateau (11), Borno (8), Bauchi (7), Adamawa (5), Gombe (4), and one case in Sokoto State.

As at Thursday night, 10 thousand and 810 Covid-19 patients had been discharged, while 616 had died

The top five states on the total Covid-19 infection table are Lagos State credited 10,823 cases, Abuja (two thousand and 20), Oyo (1,432) Kano (1,257) and Edo State with 1,203 cases

