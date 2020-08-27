Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Continues Dropping

Nigeria’s Covid-19 daily infection rate further dropped on Wednesday, with Abuja and 19 states recording 221 confirmed cases of the virus

Lagos state was beaten for the first time, to a fifth position, for the first time on the Wednesday’s new cases chart, by Plateau, Abuja, Kaduna and River states

Plateau state tops the list of Wednesday’s new cases with 60 infections, followed by Kaduna with 26, Rivers (18), while Lagos State recorded 17 new cases

Other states, such as Enugu, Ondo and Kwara state recorded nine cases each, Nasarawa (6), Gombe and Anambra (5 cases each), while delta and Abia recorded four cases each

Also, Imo State recorded three cases, Edo, Ogun, Oyo and Osun (2 each) as well as one case each in Bauchi and Kano states

As at Wednesday night, Nigeria centre for disease control puts Nigeria’s total confirmed cases at 53 thousand and 21, out of which 40,281, had been successfully treated

Also, Nigeria’s death toll from the deadly virus is now one thousand and 10

