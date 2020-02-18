Nigerians Still Have Confidence In Nigerian Judiciary-Rockcity Pop

Nigerians Still Have Confidence In Nigerian Judiciary-Rockcity Pop

Nigerians have indicated their support for the judiciary despite its judgments on the disputed 2019 governorship poll in Bayelsa and Imo States.

the supreme court, while ruling last January 14 on the disputed poll in Imo state, had sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and directed that Senator hope Uzodinma replace him.

later last week the apex court, while ruling on Bayelsa State’s disputed poll, also sacked the governor elect ,David Lyon of the APC, and asked independent national electoral commission (INEC) to replace him with any candidate which has the highest number of votes and the required constitutional spread.

Almost all callers on a Rockcity Fm opinion poll programme, Quicktakes, Okayed the decision of the Supreme Court.

Callers on the programme were asked if they agreed with the judgement and if they still had belief in the Nigerian judiciary.

Ninety per cent of the callers said they had confidence in the judiciary.

Only ten percent say they had lost confidence in the judiciary.

 

