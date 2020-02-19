Nigerians Reject Calls For Oshiomhole’s Resignation-Rockcity Opinion Poll

Nigerians Reject Calls For Oshiomhole's Resignation-Rockcity Opinion Poll

Nigerians have rejected the ongoing call for the sack of the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by various interest groups within the party

The call intensified following the Supreme Court’s sack of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon of APC

Rockcity FM opinion poll slot:’Quicktake’ asks callers on the programme if Oshiomhole should resign as the party’s national chairman as being demanded by some of the party stalwarts

56 per cent of the respondents say ‘no’ to the poser, while remaining 44 per cent say ‘Yes’

 

 

