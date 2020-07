The remittance of fund back home by Nigerians in Disapora has exceeded $2.5 billion yearly in the past three years

President Muhammadu Buhari who made this known in a message to the 2020 diaspora day, says the $2.5 billion is equivalent to six per cent of annual gross domestic product of Nigeria

He also explains that the remitted fund is about 80 per cent of Nigeria’s annual budget

The president says Nigeria is rated as number one country with the highest diaspora remittance in Africa Sub Sahara

