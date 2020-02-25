Nigerians Back Osinbajo On Curriculum Review Of Varsities

Nigerians have backed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for calling for a review of the curriculum of tertiary education system in the country

Osinbajo says the present curriculum could not produce the type of university graduates that Nigeria requires to meet the emerging trend in the global economy

Rockcity Fm opinion poll programme: ‘Quick Take’ asks listeners if they agree with the vice president

Ninety four of the respondents agreed with the vice president

Only six per cent of the respondents disagreed.

