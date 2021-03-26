Nigerians Asked To Brace For Devastating Flood

Nigerian hydrological service agency has asked Nigerians to brace for a devastating flood this year

Director General of the agency, Clement Nze, issuing the alert at a news conference in Abuja, says the massive flooding will come from River Niger

According to him, Nigeria will be at the receiving end of devastating flood from other countries in the river Niger Basin

Nze asks federal, states and local governments to take urgent measures to mitigate the effects of the impending flood, by clearing of drainages, canals and channel of water nationwide Last year, 317 local government areas in 36 states, as well as federal capital territory were devastated by flooding, which destroyed large areas and farmlands, especially in Kebbi, Kano, and Jigawa states.

