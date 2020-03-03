Nigerian Scientists Claim Breakthrough In COD-19 Virus Drug

The presidency has pledged support for a Former INEC Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu, for the coronavirus drug project of his bio-resources development group

Iwu heads the group of scientists, who claim they had discovered potential drug to cure coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China

The professor, leading his team to the science and technology minister, Chief Ogbonaya Onu and health minister of state, Doctor Olorunimbe Mamora, in Abuja, says he came to seek support of the ministries for the drug project

Already, Iwu says his team had signed a memorandum of understanding with the US government on the drug project

Science and technology Minister Promises Iwu that the drug project will benefit from the Ministry as n36 million grant for such a drug project

The minister also asks the Nigeria academy of science to support the drug project.

