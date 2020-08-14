Nigeria, Six Other African Countries to Begin Covid-19 Antibody Testing

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Covid-19 Antibody Testing

Seven African countries will begin administering coronavirus antibody tests next week

The Africa centres for disease control and prevention said the testing is part of an effort to understand how widespread the infection is on the continent.

Head of Africa CDC, John Nkengasong said in a weekly briefing that Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria, morocco are the first set of countries that committed to it

He said the continent had conducted 9.4 million coronavirus tests so far, closing in on the 10 million targets set in collaboration with member states.

Dr Nkengasong said Africa was making good progress for vaccine development.

He said a continental strategy was being developed to set up a consortium of clinical trials and then begin the procurement and financing of vaccines.

The continent has so far recorded 1,084,904 coronavirus cases, according to a tally by johns Hopkins University.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account