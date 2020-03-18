Nigeria Records Third Confirmed CODVIT-19 Case

Algeria Emerges As Second Africa’s Nation To Confirm Coronavirus

Nigeria’s third confirmed case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Lagos.

The new confirmed case, according to the Lagos State ministry of health, is not connected to an Italian who is the first confirmed case.

The state health commissioner, Professor Akin Abayoimi, says the new confirmed case is a female Nigerian, who travelled to the UK, and returned to Lagos last Friday aboard a flight of British airways.

On arrival, the woman placed herself in self isolation, but developed symptoms of the virus and later tested positive.

Abayomi says she has been moved with her entire family to the infectious disease hospital in Lagos for treatment.

Meanwhile, all those who were aboard the British airways flight which brought the woman to Lagos are being tracked.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Directs LGS To Enact Sanitation Bye Laws

