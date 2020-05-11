Nigeria Records New 248 Covid-19 Cases and 17 Deaths on Sunday

Nigeria has recorded new 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19, raising its total figure to 4,399

Also, 17 new deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported on Sunday, from the various isolation centres in the country

Lagos state continues to lead in new Covid-19 infections announced by Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) with 81 cases

Lagos is followed by Jigawa state with 35 cases, while Borno and Kano state recorded 26 cases each

Abuja also recorded 13 new infections, Edo state (12), Sokoto (10), Zamfara (7), Kwara and Kebbi (4 each), while two each was recorded by Gombe, Taraba, Ogun, and Ekiti states

Also, Bayelsa and Osun states recorded one case each

So far, 778 Covid-19 patients had been successfully treated, while 143 had died.

 

