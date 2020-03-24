Nigeria Records First Covid-19 Death, As Confirmed Cases Hit 40

Home Nigeria Records First Covid-19 Death, As Confirmed Cases Hit 40

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria has hit forty overnight, as the virus continues to spread nationwide

The figure jumped with four new cases recorded on Monday night

The four new cases included three in Lagos and one in Abuja

Already, two of the 4o confirmed cases had been discharged after successful treatment in Ogun State, leaving 38 in centres where confirmed cases are being treated

The breakdown of the confirmed cases as at 11 pm on Monday were 28 in Lagos, seven in Abuja, two in Ogun, and one each in Ekiti, Oyo and Edo states

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded its first death from Covid-19

The victim is 67 year old Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of petroleum products pipeline company (PPMC).

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC), announcing the death on its twitter, says he just returned from the UK following a medical treatment.

The centre explained that Achimugu had underlying medical condition such as multiple myeloma and chemotherapy before he was afflicted by Covid-19.

 

READ ALSO]23 Killed In Riot In Columbia Prison

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account