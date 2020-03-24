Nigeria Records First Covid-19 Death, As Confirmed Cases Hit 40

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria has hit forty overnight, as the virus continues to spread nationwide

The figure jumped with four new cases recorded on Monday night

The four new cases included three in Lagos and one in Abuja

Already, two of the 4o confirmed cases had been discharged after successful treatment in Ogun State, leaving 38 in centres where confirmed cases are being treated

The breakdown of the confirmed cases as at 11 pm on Monday were 28 in Lagos, seven in Abuja, two in Ogun, and one each in Ekiti, Oyo and Edo states

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded its first death from Covid-19

The victim is 67 year old Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of petroleum products pipeline company (PPMC).

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC), announcing the death on its twitter, says he just returned from the UK following a medical treatment.

The centre explained that Achimugu had underlying medical condition such as multiple myeloma and chemotherapy before he was afflicted by Covid-19.

