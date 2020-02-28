Nigeria Records First Confirmed Coronavirus In Lagos

Nigeria has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus in Lagos, since its outbreak last January

The patient is an Italian who arrived in Nigeria from Milan, Italy on February 25, for a brief business trip

The shocking discovery was reported, hours after the Lagos state health ministry confirmed that a Chinese national who was isolated for the suspected infection of coronavirus was declared negative, after test

The confirmed case was reported by the Lagos health ministry early this morning

The state health commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi who confirmed this in a statement, says it has been reported to the federal ministry of health

Abayomi explains that the Italian a day after his arrival fell ill on February 26, and was transferred to the Lagos State biosecurity facility for isolation and testing

The Italian, according to him, later confirmed to be infected by the virus at the virology laboratory of the Lagos university teaching hospital

The patient is being managed at the infectious diseases hospital, Yaba, while all his contacts since arriving in Nigeria are being tracked

Earlier on Thursday, Lagos state government says the Chinese national isolated for suspected coronavirus infection has tested negative to the virus.

Health commissioner, professor akin Abayomi, in a statement on Thursday, confirms that the test is negative.

He explains that the Chinese national has arrived Nigeria from china seven weeks ago and presented himself at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja complaining about fever.

The commissioner says the hospital immediately isolated him and reported him to the health ministry which took him to the infectious disease isolation centre at the mainland hospital, Ebute-metta.

Abayomi says his blood sample taken to the virology laboratory in Lagos for analysis had tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria centre for disease control, has said that the results of eleven suspected cases of coronavirus tested in Nigeria have proved negative.

The chief executive officer of the centre, Doctor Chikwe Iheakwazu, asks Nigerians to disregard rumour of the virus in Nigeria, promising they will be informed if there is any positive case in the country.

The centre, according to him, will continue to monitor the global trend in the spread of the disease.

In another development, the senate has said it is worried over the level of preparation by Nigeria for coronavirus

The senators during the Thursday plenary regards the preparation so far by the health ministries and agencies as poor

The senate adopting a motion by the senate deputy leader, Ajayi Borofice, warns that Nigeria could be taken unawares by the virus

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, agrees that the health ministry is working to contain the virus in Nigeria, but expresses concern that they were not doing enough.

