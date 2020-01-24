Nigeria Ranks As World’s Fourth Most Corrupt Nation

Nigeria has been ranked as the world’s fourth most corrupt country, in the annual corruption index of the transparency international.

In the corruption index report released on Thursday in Berlin, Nigeria ranks one forty sixth out of 180 countries surveyed by the organization.

The ranking is the lowest since 2016 when Nigeria was rated one forty fourth.

In the latest ranking, Nigeria scores 26 out of 100 points.

Nigeria despite its position, still rank higher than Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Eriteria, Chad Equitorial Guinea and Somalia.

READ ALSO]IPPIS: FG Stops Salaries Of Lecturers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter