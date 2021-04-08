Nigeria Move Up On FIFA Ranking

Football governing body, FIFA, has published its latest rankings of national teams.

The super eagles were involved in two international matches during the period under review, both of which they won against the republic of Benin and Lesotho.

On the back of those victories, Nigeria have moved up from thirty sixth to thirty second in the world rankings, while they are third in the Africa

Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco are the top five teams in Africa in that order.

The top ten teams in the world consists of Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay and Denmark.

