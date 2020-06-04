Nigeria Military has cried out that it is facing an acute shortage of manpower and inadequate fund to effectively tackle the anti-insurgency operations in the northeast and other security threats nationwide
Defence minister, retired Bashir Maigashi, tabled the complaints of the military commanders in his presentation at the virtual meeting of the federal executive council presided over by President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday
Maigashi, addressing the state house correspondents after the meeting, says the shortcomings facing the military in their operations were also highlighted in his presentation
Last Monday, House of Representatives called for the immediate acquisition of new equipment and the recruitment of additional 100,000 personnel into the military to cope with the growing security threats
The lawmakers had argued that the military is already overstretched due to its intervention in several security challenges, apart from the war in the north east region.