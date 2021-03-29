Nigeria Doubts Covid Results On Iwobi

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is confident that Everton winger Alex Iwobi will take to the pitch when his side face Lesotho in an Africa Cup of nations qualifying match on Tuesday evening.

Iwobi was originally named in the starting Lineup against the republic of Benin on Saturday, but was forced to withdraw from the squad altogether just before the team headed to the stadium, after he seemingly tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Football Federation are having none of it and are of the opinion that the result was compromised.

Writing on Social Media, ESPN journalist, Colin Udoh tweeted that Gernot believes that the results of Covid test on Iwobi he is “fake”.



Udoh said that a second test has been taken and result due soon

The Nigerian Federation and Super Eagles medical team have not yet made an official statement on Iwobi’s test result until they get a second medical opinion.

