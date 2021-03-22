NGF Says Attack On Ortom Is A Ploy To Make Benue Ungovernable

Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has described attack by gunmen on governor Samuel Ortom as an attempt to make Benue State ungovernable
The forum in a statement by its chairman, KayodeFayemi, expressed shock at the attack, saying it is a rude awakening for its members
The governors say they will continue encouraging members to stand firm in the service of their people, regardless of the evil machinations of those who do not wish Nigeria well
Meanwhile, the governors had asked security agencies to round up those behind the ambush on Governor Ortom’sconvoy and ensure their prosecution
Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a full scale investigations of circumstances surrounding the Saturday attack on Governor Samuel Ortomand his convoy by gunmen
He also orders the immediate deployment of specialized investigators from the force criminal investigations department, Abuja, to Benue State, to aid the state police command
The governor came under attack by gunmen, he called killer herders, when he visited his farm, located 20 kilometres to Makurdi, the state capital
The police chief also orders the Benue state police commissioner to strengthen security around the governor
Adamu, in a statement in a statement issued by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, further directs the police commissioner to fish out those connected with the attack and prosecute them Ortomafter escaping the alleged assassination attempt, had accused the Fulani apex body, Myetti Allah KautalHoreof masterminding the attack
