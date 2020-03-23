NFF Ready To Sign Fresh Contract With Rorh

The Nigeria football federation has moved to clear the uncertainty surrounding the contract renewal of the super eagles head coach.

NFF technical director, Bitrus Bewarang says the federation has drawn up a new contract for Rohr, but for the coronavirus, the German tactician would have been back in the country to receive it

Rohr has a contract running through to July this year, but he is yet to be handed a new deal by the NFF.

The NFF initially planned to meet with the coach in February to conclude all contract matters, but the meeting was postponed.

Bewarang has now confirmed that the Nigeria football federation have concluded plans to offer the coach a new contract.

