NFF Ready To Sign Fresh Contract With Rorh

Home NFF Ready To Sign Fresh Contract With Rorh

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The Nigeria football federation has moved to clear the uncertainty surrounding the contract renewal of the super eagles head coach.

 

NFF technical director, Bitrus Bewarang says the federation has drawn up a new contract for Rohr, but for the coronavirus, the German tactician would have been back in the country to receive it

 

Rohr has a contract running through to July this year, but he is yet to be handed a new deal by the NFF.

 

The NFF initially planned to meet with the coach in February to conclude all contract matters, but the meeting was postponed.

 

Bewarang has now confirmed that the Nigeria football federation have concluded plans to offer the coach a new contract.

 

READ ALSO]New York Says It Is Running Out Of Major Medical To Fight Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account