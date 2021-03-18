NFF Calls Up Onyekuru, Onuachu For Afcon Qualifiers

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, SPORT, 0

Nigeria Football Federation Confirmed that Bordeaux Star, Samuel Kalu and Nantes Winger, Moses Simon are unlikely to travel to Africa for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho.

French clubs are set to block African players from representing their countries during the next international break, because they will be required to observe a mandatory seven-day isolation upon their return to France, due to the Covid-19 laws guiding the country.

Racing Genk Striker, Paul Onuachu and Galatasaray Winger, Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for Simon and Kalu respectively.

The two players had been placed on standby on the original list of invited players announced on March 9.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: NFF Ready To Sign Fresh Contract With Rorh

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account