NFF Calls Up Onyekuru, Onuachu For Afcon Qualifiers

Nigeria Football Federation Confirmed that Bordeaux Star, Samuel Kalu and Nantes Winger, Moses Simon are unlikely to travel to Africa for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho.

French clubs are set to block African players from representing their countries during the next international break, because they will be required to observe a mandatory seven-day isolation upon their return to France, due to the Covid-19 laws guiding the country.

Racing Genk Striker, Paul Onuachu and Galatasaray Winger, Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for Simon and Kalu respectively.

The two players had been placed on standby on the original list of invited players announced on March 9.

