New York Says It Is Running Out Of Major Medical To Fight Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak in New York will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies

The city’s mayor bill De Blasio has said the city is about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages

She warns that people will die if the city fails to get more ventilators

New York State has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US and accounts for almost half of the country’s cases.

There are now 31,057 confirmed cases nationwide, with 390 deaths.

On Sunday, the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo said 15,168 people had tested positive for the virus. An increase of more than 4,000 from the previous day.

New York now accounts for roughly 5% of covid-19 cases worldwide.

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state which gave it access to billions of dollars of federal aid.

 

