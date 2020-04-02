New Wage:Ogun, Labour In Fresh Battle

Home New Wage:Ogun, Labour In Fresh Battle

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

NLC Demands N50,000 Wage For Lagos Workers

The organized labour is now at loggerheads with the Ogun State government over its failure to honour the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments

The state government has failed to pay the new wage it earlier agreed to begin its implementation in February

Nigeria labour congress (NLC), in its letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated march 30, gave the state government up till April to implement the new wage agreement

The congress, in the letter signed by its state chairman, Emmanuel Bankole, accuses the state government of reneging on its promise to implement the new wage agreement from February and pay arrears of January with March salaries

Bankole says the development is worrisome considering the unpaid six months out of eleven months salaries deduction among other issues.

 

READ ALSO]Osun’s 12 New Covid-19 Cases Spent Hours At Idiroko Border

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
April 2020
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account