New Wage:Ogun, Labour In Fresh Battle

The organized labour is now at loggerheads with the Ogun State government over its failure to honour the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments

The state government has failed to pay the new wage it earlier agreed to begin its implementation in February

Nigeria labour congress (NLC), in its letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated march 30, gave the state government up till April to implement the new wage agreement

The congress, in the letter signed by its state chairman, Emmanuel Bankole, accuses the state government of reneging on its promise to implement the new wage agreement from February and pay arrears of January with March salaries

Bankole says the development is worrisome considering the unpaid six months out of eleven months salaries deduction among other issues.

READ ALSO]Osun’s 12 New Covid-19 Cases Spent Hours At Idiroko Border

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter