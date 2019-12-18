New Wage: Ogun Govt Invites Labour For Talks

Ogun state government has finally invited labour leaders for a meeting on the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment

Top government officials are expected to meet the labour leaders today at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital

The scheduled meeting is coming ahead of a two day warning strike by workers ordered by the organized labour in the state

The warning strike scheduled to begin on Thursday, will end on Friday.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, confirms the government’s invitation to Rockcity Fm news

The organized labour had on Monday ordered workers in the state to go on a two day warning strike, after the state government fails to respond to four letters requesting for a meeting to negotiate the new wage.

For the negotiations to take place, the state government is expected to kick start it by setting up a joint committee including labour leaders

The committee to negotiate the new wage is yet to be set up.



