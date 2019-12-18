New Wage: Ogun Govt Invites Labour For Talks

Home New Wage: Ogun Govt Invites Labour For Talks

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ogun state government has finally invited labour leaders for a meeting on the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment

Top government officials are expected to meet the labour leaders today at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital

The scheduled meeting is coming ahead of a two day warning strike by workers ordered by the organized labour in the state

The warning strike scheduled to begin on Thursday, will end on Friday.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, confirms the government’s invitation to Rockcity Fm news

The organized labour had on Monday ordered workers in the state to go on a two day warning strike, after the state government fails to respond to four letters requesting for a meeting to negotiate the new wage.

For the negotiations to take place, the state government is expected to kick start it by setting up a joint committee including labour leaders
The committee to negotiate the new wage is yet to be set up.

 

READ ALSO]Chelsea Eyes Chukwueze

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account