New Template For Free Trade Zone Registration From Jan 2021

NEPZA

Nigeria Export Processing Zones (NEPZA) will commence operation on a new template for free zone registration with effect from January 1, 2021 to improve ease of doing business.

Nepza’s managing director, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, says it will make the process of registering a free zone company more efficient and attractive for potential investors without compromising the integrity of the system.

Adesugba, in a statement, says there are two plans outlined; one will be adopted immediately and the other to be implemented between six and 12 months.

The Nepza boss, however, says the authority will, in the long term, have a system-driven process.

