New Round Of Covid Vaccination Begins Aug 16

A new date has been fixed for the take off of the second batch of Covid 19 vaccination

The inoculation of Nigerians with over four million doses of moderna vaccine, donated to Nigeria by the US, scheduled to begin on Tuesday was shifted indefinitely on Sunday

But information minister, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the vaccination will now begin on August 16

The minister speaking on television programme, said the shift from Tuesday was purely administrative

According to him, the new round of vaccination will target people aged 18 years and above

In the first round of vaccination, over four million doses of Astrazenneca vaccine received from the Covax facility, were used to inoculate people against Covid virus

Millions of other vaccines are expected in the country before the year runs out

