New Police Chief Assumes Duty

The new acting inspector general of police, Usman Baba has resumed duty at the force headquarter, Abuja, with an order from vice president Yemi Osinbajo to urgently deal with multiple security threat facing the country

Osinbajo issues the directive after decorating Baba with his new rank at the presidential villa, Abuja

Baba, a deputy inspector general of police, was appointed acting IGP on Tuesday, to replace Mohammed Adamu, who was on a three month tenure extension

Osinbajo further orders him to rebuild broken bridges between the police and members of the public, to regain their confidence

The vice president told the new police chief that he was given the appointment as the most senior and qualified eligible officer in the force

According to Osinbajo, the new approach is a departure from the past, whereby several top police officers with their vast experiences, were always retired whenever a new inspector general of police is appointed

The new acting police chief, addressing the state house correspondents asks Nigerians to expect an improved performance from the police force, promising to reedit the operational strategy

The outgoing inspector general of police Adamu later handed over power to the new acting IGP at the force headquarters in Abuja

