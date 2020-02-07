New Ogun Judicial Complex, Groans Under Acute Power Crisis

The new multi million naira Ogun State judiciary complex at Kobape, Abeokuta is facing an acute electricity crisis.

The new complex which started operation in September, 2019 is being provided with electricity from a standy generator.

But some of the court rooms and offices often are starved of power supply, as the complex could not sustain adequate diesel supply to the generator.

This is affecting the optimal utilization of the complex

The state chief judge,Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, expressed concern over the situation last Monday, while introducing the president and judges of the newly established Ogun State customary court of appeal and high courts to the bar and bench.

Justice Dipeolu recalls that since the judiciary relocated its headquarter to the new complex it has been relying on generators to provide electricity to courtrooms and offices.

She expresses concern that tech hub facility which is opposite the complex enjoys uninterrupted power supply from the state government’s power generating firm, while the judiciary is spending millions of naira to run its standby generators.

The fund spent in procuring diesels according to the chief judge, can be put to better use by the judiciary.

READ ALSO]14 Students Killed, 40 Injured In Stampede At Kenya Primary School

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter