New Covid Confirmed Cases Now 131

Twenty New Confirmed Cases Of Covid 19 Have Been Recorded, Pusing The Total Number Of Cases In Nigeria To 131
Thirteen Of The New Cases Were In Lagos, Four In Abuja, Two In Kaduna And One In
Oyo State
On Monday, Five Of The Confirmed Covid 19 Cases Were Discharged In Lagos, After Successful Treatment
Their Discharge Had Raised To Eight The Number Of Covid 19 Cases Successfully Treated At The Hospital Since The Outbreak Of The Virus In The Country
But The Good News Was Followed By The Sad One That The Virus Has Claimed Another Victim, The Second To Die From The Disease Since Its Outbreak In Nigeria
Health Minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, Broke The News Of The Dead Covid 19 Case While Briefing Newsmen In Abuja On The Update Of The Virus
He Explains That The Victims Who Died Over The Weekend Had Underlying Illness.

 

