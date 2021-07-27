New Covid Cases In UK Fall For A Sixth Day In A Row

Covid-19 Cases

The number of people testing positive for Covid has continued to fall in the UK, the latest daily figures show.

A further 24,950 new cases were reported on Monday – down from 29,173 the day before.

It’s the first time since mid-November that the UK has seen cases fall for six consecutive days.

Earlier, no 10 said the country is “not out of the woods yet”, with the easing of restrictions expected to lead to a rise in cases

Testing begins today for staff in the food supply chain and transport and emergency service workers

The scheme allows staff in exempt sectors to avoid self-isolation if they are in contact with a positive case

A new survey has found more than 40% of adults have put on weight during the pandemic – with the average gain half a stone (just over 3kg)

On-site Covid testing for workers at supermarket depots and food manufacturers began today. Those workers are considered essential and don’t have to self-isolate

